Dwight McNeil's partner reveals 'distress' of transfer collapse: 'You don't see the tears'

Dwight McNeil's girlfriend Megan Sharpley shared an emotional social media post on Monday after his prospective transfer to Crystal Palace collapsed, saying the Everton midfielder was "toyed with until the final minute."

McNeil appeared to be on his way out of the Merseyside club, with Chelsea's Tyrique George joining on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old was due to join Palace on loan with an obligation to buy but the deal never materialised as the transfer window slammed shut.

McNeil, who joined Everton from Burnley in 2022 and was their young player of the season in the 2022-23 season, was said to be in tears at the move falling through, according to Sharpley's Instagram stories.

She said: "Tonight, and the last 48 hours, have broken my heart to see how the football world you love so much can be so cruel to you.

"To have something promised to you, to have been dragged along on an emotional rollercoaster, and to be toyed with until the final minute.

"To have 4-and-a-half-years of your life promised to you, traveling, medicals, agreements made... promises made.

"To have prepared to move your entire life, our life 100 of miles away in the space of a few hours.

"For it to be torn away from you at the last second, with absolutely no explanation. Going from everything -- to radio silence, no phone call, no communication and be left, broken hearted with nothing but confusion, has hurt more than I can say."

McNeil has made 14 appearances for Everton in the Premier League this season, but only started five of those matches, averaging 44 minutes per appearance.

Sharpley continued her Instagram stories by suggesting the football industry does not do enough for players' mental health.

She added: "We live in a world where everyone is aware how big of a problem mental health is.

"So in football, why do we find it acceptable because these young men are on a lot of money, that it's okay to mess and toy with their mental health and that's just 'part of the job'?

"No matter of money, we all deserve to be treated with respect, kindness and fairly -- so I really question the industry tonight, I only hope there's more done in the future to protect people from situations like what I've witnessed tonight.

"Football is brutal and yes, it's the nature of the beast, but messing with human beings' feelings and emotions shouldn't be acceptable.

"People only see one side on the media, you don't see the tears, the emotion and the distress I've seen tonight."

The former England under-21s winger took to social media himself, saying: "Whilst even now I'm still left in the dark. What I do know, and have been supported with, I am an Everton player. I will use this as motivation.

"I love you moo, I couldn't thank you enough for all of your love and support."