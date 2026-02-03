Fenerbahce explain why N'Golo Kanté transfer has collapsed

Open Extended Reactions

N'Golo Kanté's transfer away from Al Ittihad has fallen through. Getty

N'Golo Kanté's switch from Al Ittihad to Fenerbahce has collapsed, the day after the Saudi Arabian transfer window closed.

Kanté was set to swap Al Ittihad for Fenerbahce -- with the Turkish club's Youssef En-Nesyri moving in the opposite direction -- but both transfers have fallen through.

Fenerbahce placed the blame at Al Ittihad's door in a statement on Tuesday, the morning after the expiration of the transfer window for clubs in Saudi Arabia. The transfer window for clubs in Türkiye stays open until Friday Feb. 6.

The club explained: "The transfer process involving Al Ittihad Club, N'Golo Kanté, and Youssef En-Nesyri has been meticulously managed by our club in line with our plans and with utmost care in all respects.

"In this process, which proceeded in accordance with the request of our technical staff, agreements have been reached with the players; the health checks of the player to be transferred have been completed, necessary approvals have been obtained, and our club has fulfilled all its obligations in a timely and complete manner. The documents regarding the transfer registration have been uploaded to the system correctly and fully within the specified period.

"However, due to the erroneous entry of the relevant TMS information by the opposing club, the procedures could not be completed within the transfer registration period independently of our club. Accordingly, an extension was requested, the necessary discussions were conducted with FIFA by our club, and all steps have been taken to resolve the process. Despite this, in the ongoing process, the procedures have not been completed by the opposing club without any justification provided to us.

"As a result of these developments, unfortunately, the said transfer process could not be concluded.

"We understand and share the disappointment this process has caused in our community.

"Our club continues its squad structuring with the same determination and discipline in line with its sporting goals."

Kanté will remain at Al Ittihad but Karim Benzema has exited the club, and moved to Saudi Pro League rivals Al Hilal.