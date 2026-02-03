Pressure on Man City's big-spending Premier League rivals - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at claims that his side only win trophies due to the amount of money they spend in the transfer market. (0:51)

Pep Guardiola has said the pressure is on six of Manchester City's Premier League rivals to win more trophies because they have had a higher net spend over the past five years.

Guardiola joked that he's "grumpy" because his club didn't spend more in the January transfer window after revealing City are seventh in the net spend table since the summer of 2021.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle have had a higher net spend over the last five years and the City boss suggested the scrutiny should be on those clubs for not winning more silverware.

Asked about City bringing in both Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi in January, Guardiola said: "Yeah, really good.

"I'm a little bit sad and upset because in net spend in the last five years we are seventh in the Premier League.

"I want to be the first. I don't understand why the club don't spend more money. I am a little bit grumpy with them.

"But like we won in the past because we spent a lot, now six teams have to win the Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues and FA Cups because they spend more in the last five years.

"These are facts. It's not an opinion. You can say an opinion, like you say you play good or bad against Spurs -- we can agree or disagree.

"But they are facts. Good luck to the six teams who are in front of us for net spend for the last five years. Let's go. I'm waiting. That's a nice quote, eh?"

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are bidding to win their ninth Premier League title. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Guardiola has the chance to reach his fifth Carabao Cup final when City face Newcastle in the semifinal second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

He will be without Guehi, who is ineligible, while Rayan Cherki is being assessed after picking up a knock in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

Rúben Dias returned to training on Sunday and Guardiola must decide whether to risk the Portugal international.

"We have a chance to make our fifth final in 10 years in the Carabao Cup," said Guardiola.

"Of course a good result [in the first leg] I prefer to start 2-0 up, but I know how many times we play against Newcastle and the pride they have as a Champions League team.

"We have to be prepared and see how the players recover from a tough game at Spurs and play our game with our people and our fans and try to reach Wembley in March."