How to watch 2025-26 Copa del Rey quarterfinals on ESPN

Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey 32 times, more than any other club. They'll continue their journey toward a 33rd title when the holders open the Copa del Rey quarterfinals at Albacete.

Barça, the LaLiga leaders, look to upend Albacete, the giant killers, who stunned Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in consecutive rounds to reach the last eight. All four quarterfinal matches will be available in the ESPN App.

Here are key facts about the quarterfinal round of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the Spanish Copa del Rey streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, Feb. 3

2:50 p.m.: Albacete vs. Barcelona

Wednesday, Feb. 4

2:50 p.m.: Valencia vs. Athletic Club

2:50 p.m.: Alavés vs. Real Sociedad

Thursday, Feb. 5

2:50 p.m.: Real Betis vs Atlético Madrid

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

