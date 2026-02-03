Jérémy Jacquet to Liverpool: Rennes' latest transfer takes windfall to over €275m

Beth Lindop talks about the implications of Liverpool's collapsed summer transfer deal for Marc Guehi after reaching an agreement to sign 20-year-old Jérémy Jacquet. (2:05)

Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais have proved themselves shrewd operators on the financial side of football transfers, having made €275 million in transfer fees for outgoing stars in the last several years -- with a possible €69m for Jérémy Jacquet the latest windfall.

They've proved no slouches in producing highly sought after talent, with Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Jérémy Doku, and Eduardo Camavinga among the players on which they've raked in some serious fees.

ESPN have taken a look at some of the Ligue 1's sides most lucrative departures.

Raphinha -- moved to Leeds United for €20 million

Raphinha joined Leeds United in 2020. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Brazilian winger played one full season at Rennes before his move to Yorkshire in 2020. He later joined Barcelona in 2022.

Ousmane Dembélé -- moved to Borussia Dortmund for €15 million

Guido Kirchner/dpa/AP Photo

A product of Rennes' youth system, Dembélé was highly rated when he moved to Germany in 2016. He would go on to win the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'Or -- the latter two at his current side PSG.

Désiré Doué -- moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €50 million

Franco Arland/Getty Images

Another starlet to emerge from the academy in Rennes, Doué moved to the French capital in 2024, where he joined Dembélé. At 19 years old, he scored a brace in their Champions League final thrashing of Inter Milan, and was named Man of the Match.

Eduardo Camavinga -- moved to Real Madrid for €30 million, with €15 million in add-ons

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Real Madrid signed Camavinga when he was 18 years old, and he has since made 129 league appearances for the side, and played in two Champions League finals -- winning both.

Nayef Aguerd -- moved to West Ham United for €35 million

Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Rennes signed Moroccan defender Aguerd from Dijon in 2020. After two seasons in Brittany, he moved to east London, starting in the side's 2023 Europa Conference League final win vs. Fiorentina.

Jérémy Doku -- moved to Manchester City for €65 million.

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tricky winger Doku joined Rennes from Anderlecht, and turned plenty of heads before joining Pep Guardiola's Man City in 2023. In his first season, he made 29 league appearances as City saw off Arsenal to win the title.

Jérémy Jacquet -- will move to Liverpool for €64 million, with €5 million in add-ons

Jeremy Jacquet of Stade Rennais in action during the Ligue 1 McDonald's match between AS Monaco FC and Stade Rennais FC Neal Simpson/Allstar/Getty Images

Twenty-year-old defender Jacquet will head to Liverpool in the summer, after finalising an agreement in January. ESPN writers are in strong agreement that the Frenchman has a whole host of qualities to stand out at Anfield.