Lens hit out at Allan Saint-Maximin racist abuse in comments of signing video

Ligue 1 side Lens have released a statement in support of new signing Allan Saint-Maximin after racist comments were made under his signing announcement.

Saint-Maximum joined Lens on transfer deadline day as a free agent, after leaving Mexican side Club America alleging that racist comments had been made against his daughters.

The 28-year-old only joined Club America in the summer, making 16 appearances in Liga MX and scoring three goals.

He is now back in Ligue 1 for the first time since he left Nice in 2019 to join Newcastle.

Lens released a statement condemning the comments made on their social media and have removed the ability for further comments to be placed on the announcement clip, which is a play on the famous Looney Tunes character Roadrunner.

Allan Saint-Maximin departed Club America after his daughters were subjected to racial abuse. Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

The statement read: "Racing Club de Lens is outraged and strongly condemns the wave of hateful comments and racist insults directed at its new player, Allan Saint-Maximin, on social media.

"In response, the club has been forced to close the comments section on some of its posts and will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that its social media platforms remain healthy and respectful spaces for expression.

"As a socially responsible and committed club, Racing reaffirms its commitment to the values of respect and of tolerance and stands alongside Allan and his loved ones, to whom it offers its full support."

Saint-Maximin himself had taken to Instagram the day before joining Lens, hitting out at those who had made the comments towards his two daughters.

Allan Saint-Maximin was racially abused in the comments of his signing video with Lens. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

He wrote: "The problem is not skin colour, it is the colour of thoughts. People attack me, but that's not a problem.

"I grew up learning to fight back against attacks, whether they are subtle, hidden or direct.

"But there is one thing I will never tolerate, and that is people attacking my children.

"Protecting my children is my priority, I will fight with all my strength to ensure that they are respected and loved, regardless of their origins or skin colour.

"So, to those who dared to attack my children, I say this: you made a mistake. "I will always fight to protect my family and no person or threat will ever scare me."