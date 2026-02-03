Arsenal sign goalkeeper Barbora Votíková on loan until end of season

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have signed Czech goalkeeper Barbora Votíková on loan from Slavia Prague until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has been capped 56 times by her country, has previous experience of the Women's Super League with Tottenham.

Votíková arrives at Arsenal following Anneke Borbe's injury in the Champions Cup final against Corinthians, which Arsenal won 3-2 after extra time.

Borbe was stretchered off with an oxygen mask after she was involved in a collision with teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy just moments before the final whistle.

- Champions Cup winners Arsenal become world's best women's club: An accurate title?

- January transfer window: Grading the big moves in women's soccer

Gunners boss Renee Slegers said: "We're delighted to bring in an experienced goalkeeper in Barbora, who will provide additional cover and competition in our goalkeeper unit.

"Barbora has extensive experience across different leagues in Europe and is familiar with the WSL, so we feel she is an excellent signing to strengthen our squad for the remainder of this season."

PA contributed to this report.