Minnesota in talks with Colombia star James Rodríguez - source

Minnesota United is in discussions with star Colombia forward James Rodríguez over a deal to sign the high-profile free agent, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Rodríguez teased a move to an unspecified destination on Tuesday, posting a photo of himself sitting on a plane with the words, "Here we go."

Minnesota's pursuit of Rodríguez was first reported by The Athletic.

Rodríguez, 34, has been out of contract since December when his deal with Liga MX side León expired.

The conclusion of his spell with Leon marked the end of another chapter of what has been a nomadic existence at club level in recent years. Since a two-year loan spell from 2017 to 19 with Bayern Munich, Rodríguez has had stops at Everton, Al Rayyan, Olympiacos, São Paulo, Rayo Vallecano and León.

James Rodríguez has continued to excel for Colombia despite a nomadic existence at club level in recent years. LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

But it is at international level that Rodríguez continues to shine. He won the Golden Ball at the 2024 Copa America, scoring one goal and adding six assists while leading Colombia to the final, where the Cafeteros fell to Argentina, 1-0.

All told, Rodríguez has 122 appearances for Colombia with 31 goals. He is expected to remain Colombia's main attacking threat at this summer's FIFA World Cup.

He previously won the Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, scoring six goals while adding two assists in Colombia's run to the quarterfinals.

Rodríguez began his professional career in Colombia with Envigado before moving to Argentine side Banfield in 2008. He then played for some of the most famous clubs in the world, including FC Porto, AS Monaco and Real Madrid.