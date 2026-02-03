Mason Greenwood on target as Marseille reach Coupe de France quarterfinals

Open Extended Reactions

Marseille reached the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France with a 3-0 victory over Rennes at Stade Velodrome.

Amine Gouiri, Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were the goalscorers as Marseille eased past their Ligue 1 rivals.

Rennes named Jérémy Jacquet in their starting lineup less than 24 hours after the 20-year-old defender completed a deadline-day move to Liverpool.

Jacquet will remain in Brittany for the rest of the season and he was helpless as Marseille struck just as the clock ticked past one minute.

Mason Greenwood scored his 22nd goal of the season as Marseille saw off Rennes in the Coupe de France. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP via Getty Images

Excellent persistence saw Timothy Weah pickpocket Quentin Merlin and Gouiri made no mistake from inside the six-yard box.

Brice Samba prevented Gouiri from grabbing a second and Rennes were furious when a poor Ethan Nwaneri challenge on Glen Kamara ended with a yellow card.

The on-loan English 18-year-old was perhaps fortunate not to see red and Kamara soon limped away from the action with a damaged ankle.

- Mason Greenwood: Marseille latest, and will he go to the World Cup?

Rennes had grown into the game without testing Jeffrey de Lange in the home goal, but the visitors had a mountain to climb straight after the break.

Samba's poor kick allowed Marseille to build and Gouiri picked out the unmarked Greenwood, who stroked home his 22nd goal of the season.

Aubameyang ended any thoughts of a Rennes recovery seven minutes from time, profiting from a slick counter-attack and sound work from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Greenwood.