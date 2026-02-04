Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Palace striker Mateta

Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta could be Manchester United-bound this summer, while Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is of interest to Premier League leaders Arsenal. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored two goals in three caps since making his senior international debut for France last year. Julian Finney/Getty Images

- Manchester United could sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to the Daily Mirror. A move to Old Trafford in the summer could now be a possibility after the 28-year-old's move to AC Milan broke down, with the Red Devils having the chance to sign him for a lower transfer fee when he enters the final 12 months of his deal at Selhurst Park in June. The Eagles have already signed a replacement for Mateta, after securing a £48 million deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jørgen Strand Larsen.

- Arsenal have their eyes on Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to Christian Falk. The Bild journalist says that the Gunners were "seriously interested" in a deadline-day move for the 30-year-old Germany international, who believes that his style is a strong fit for the Premier League. Goretzka decided against exploring a switch from the Allianz Arena in January, but it is said that he could join Mikel Arteta's side if they make another approach for him in the summer. He has also been linked with Arsenal's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

- The situation of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is being monitored by Chelsea and Newcastle United, according to Calciomercato. Both sides have reportedly made inquiries regarding a deal for the 26-year-old, who several teams in Europe are keen on signing as a free agent. Vlahovic's contract is set to expire in the summer, but while he is also on the radar of AC Milan, it is believed that clubs in the Premier League would be more capable of matching his €12m salary.

- A move for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is under consideration from LA Galaxy, the Daily Mail reports. The MLS side are believed to be prioritising a move for the 33-year-old when his contract at Old Trafford expires after the Red Devils opted against extending his stay at the club. Casemiro isn't expected to commit to a decision until the end of the season, when further interest in his signature from abroad is expected to emerge.

- Juventus remain keen on landing AFC Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, according to Nicolo Schira. The Bianconeri have reportedly scheduled a meeting with the 28-year-old's representatives, with hopes of signing him on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. It was previously reported that the Serie A club were discussing a potential four-year contract worth €3m a year for him. Senesi has been a key player for the Cherries this season, having started 23 of 24 Premier League matches for them this season.

DONE DEALS

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:39 Has Crystal Palace's transfer strategy let them down again? James Olley examines the collapse of Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to AC Milan and what it says about Palace's recruitment strategy.

OTHER RUMORS

- UAE-based club FC Palm City are interested in free agent winger Raheem Sterling. (Rudy Galetti)

- Bayern Munich are closing in on signing forward Serge Gnabry to a contract extension until the summer of 2028. (Florian Plettenberg)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Celtic are interested in free agent midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (BBC Sport)

- Talks are ongoing between Galatasaray and Borussia Dortmund regarding a deal for left-back Ramy Bensebaini. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle are "apprehensive" about the future of midfielder Sandro Tonali, who had "no chance" of leaving on deadline day. He has recently been linked with Arsenal. (Daily Telegraph)

- AS Monaco midfielder Denis Zakaria is on the radar of Galatasaray. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle are lining up a move to sign 19-year-old Paris FC midfielder Patrick Zabi, who has been likened to France international Paul Pogba. (The i Paper)

- Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite is expected to explore a move away from the club. He has previously been linked with Lazio and Fiorentina. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Juventus could look to re-sign Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic in the summer. (Calciomercato)

- A €6.5m deal has been agreed by Galatasaray to sign Casa Pia midfielder Renato Nhaga. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A move for Modena defender Bryant Nieling is being considered by Wolfsburg. (Nicolo Schira)