Arne Slot and Liverpool transfers defended by Richard Hughes

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has backed Arne Slot and the club's transfer dealings during a difficult title defence for the reigning Premier League champions.

In Slot's second season at Anfield, Liverpool are sixth in the league table, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal. Prior to a recent win over Newcastle, Liverpool had started 2026 with a five-match winless run in the Premier League. This after a run earlier on in the campaign which saw the club lose consecutive league games to Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Brentford.

Last summer, in a bid to bolster their ranks ahead of their title defence, Liverpool spent £446 million on new signings, breaking the record for the highest amount spent by a Premier League club in a single window.

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz both joined in deals worth north of £100 million ($137m), while Hugo Ekitike cost in the region of £80m ($110m).

Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni also arrived at the club, albeit the latter has joined Isak in spending significant time on the sidelines due to injury.

While there have been recent signs of form from some of Liverpool's new faces -- notably Ekitike's double and Wirtz's player of the match display against Newcastle -- Liverpool likely expected more from the new arrivals given the price tags.

Hughes, speaking to The Reds Roundtable, defended the club's transfer business during the summer, expressing his belief that performances will improve.

"You want to be there to support them and not suffocate them with it, let them find their own feet," he said.

"All these players are here for a very good reason, they are top players. Everybody has played their part in getting them to the club and we were all very happy with what we did in the summer, not just me.

"Whether they are good, bad or indifferent in terms of signings, there's no proprietary felt in my position, it's a collective effort that helps these boys translate their form for which they have been brought to the club and be the best version of themselves.

"As long as the players are the right ones in the first place, and we are absolutely convinced every time we bring someone in that they are, then the performances on the pitch will quickly follow."

Hughes also spoke of his relationship with Slot, stressing he gives the Dutch coach the space to perform his role.

"Of course we talk about football and performances but I always let Arne lead that," Hughes said.

"Naturally in a conversation I will come up with an opinion and not just react to Arne's, but always waiting for the right time to share these things is critical.

"Did it help that we came in together at the same point? Possibly. But it's more important that we had synergy right from the first moment.

"Understanding who he is as a football manager, how he wants to work, trying your best and it's not always possible to put them in the best possible position to have all the tools they require, and that's what I feel my job is then."