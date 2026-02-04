Karim Benzema: Al Hilal are the Real Madrid of Asia

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the news that Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr's match against Al-Riyadh. (1:07)

Karim Benzema wants to bring trophies to his new club Al Hilal, which he calls the "Real Madrid in Asia."

The French forward turned down a contract extension to remain at Al Ittihad beyond June and instead joined Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal on Monday.

Speaking for the first time since his move, the former Real Madrid captain told the club's website: "It's good. I'm happy to be here. After my first training with the team, with the coach, I'm so happy and glad to be a part of this team. It's a good team, with a good history. They have won a lot of trophies.

"It's similar, like Real Madrid in Asia. Everything is good, the fans are good, they play well, they have good players, they have a good mentality. I liked this team from before. I used to play against them with Madrid and it was not an easy game. It was a good game so I have good memories. Today I'm happy because I'm a player of Al Hilal."

According to sources, Benzema, 38, felt disrespected with the contract extension Al Ittihad had offered him.

The Al Ittihad deal from the Saudi Pro League, which handles the contracts of the main players in PIF(Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund)-owned clubs, would effectively have seen the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner play for free, sources said.

Benzema, who had offers from European clubs, decided to stay in Saudi Arabia, partly because his image right contract there is until 2030.

His move to Al Hilal, which PIF orchestrated, has angered Benzema's former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who captains rivals Al Nassr.

According to sources, Ronaldo refused to play for his club on Monday in protest because PIF was not investing enough in Al Nassr and instead was giving an advantage to Al Hilal.

Ronaldo is looking to win his first major title with Al Nassr and his team is second in the Saudi Pro League standings, one point adrift of Al Hilal.

Benzema, who was instrumental in Al Ittihad winning the Saudi Pro League crown and the King's Cup last season, is hungry for more silverware.

"[It's a] clear message," he said. "You know my mentality. I have a lot of ambition. I will work, I will give everything on the pitch. I will help this team and, inshallah, win trophies. For me it's more important to bring trophies. As I said before, we have a good team, good fans and together, inshallah, we will do it."

Benzema arrived to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023 having won 25 trophies with Madrid, including four LaLiga, three Copa del Rey, and five Champions League titles.

He has eight goals in 14 league games this season.

His first game with Al Hilal will be Thursday's league encounter at Al-Okhdood Club.