John Terry tries to film a Chelsea winner, accidentally films Arsenal winner

Jon Terry failed to film his desired Chelsea winner against Arsenal. Getty

John Terry's attempt to film a Chelsea winner in their Carabao Cup semifinal against Arsenal backfired spectacularly.

The Chelsea legend was at home posting to social media as he watched the game on Tuesday night.

His desire to capture a Chelsea winner, and presumably his own ecstatic reaction, didn't materialise, though.

Instead, Arsenal broke away and Kai Havertz netted the winner in a 1-0 win.

play 1:23 Liam Rosenior: I'm disappointed we didn't make it through to the final Liam Rosenior has revealed his disappointment at Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

"We need a goal, not a bad performance tonight," Terry said while wearing his Chelsea tracksuit.

"Go on, get in the box, come on, deliver," he said while watching the game and filming himself on TikTok.

"Last chance, last chance," he muttered as Chelsea's hopes evaporated.

"Offside, anyway," Terry said as Havertz immediately went up the other end to score -- avoiding the offside flag.

Terry went silent as the Sky Sports commentary could be heard saying: "Chelsea's former player comes back to haunt them."

Terry let out a deep sigh before saying: "That's the end of our cup run. Surely he's offside, though?"

Chelsea were 3-2 behind from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals at Stamford Bridge.

But they slipped to a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday at the Emirates which sealed Arsenal's place in the final.