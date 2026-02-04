Liverpool, Tottenham win WSL transfer window; Chelsea biggest losers

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 winter transfer window has closed, setting the stage for the second half of the Women's Super League season.

For some clubs, January brought much-needed investment to plug holes in their squad. For others, inactivity could prove costly for their season's ambitions. Here's who nailed the window, and who fell foul of it.

WINNERS

Liverpool badly needed reinforcements after three ACL injuries, as a multitude of smaller issues -- at one point this season, Liverpool had as little as five outfield substitutes available -- and they used the transfer window to their advantage with four key signings. Their main addition, Ireland international Denise O'Sullivan, brings some much-needed experience as they look to survive a relegation battle this season.

Former Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor was appointed as Liverpool manager last summer and has faced numerous setbacks to begin his tenure, but recent weeks have seen an upturn in fortunes on Merseyside. Draws against London City Lionesses, Chelsea and West Ham United, along with their winter signings, will bring some hope for the final stretch of the WSL season.

Spurs strengthened their squad with the addition of four Scandinavian players over the summer. The club drew upon the regional knowledge of manager Martin Ho, who used to coach Norwegian side SK Brann, and added most of their signings early in the window.

Spurs have moved quickly this season to refresh the squad with players suited to Ho's attacking tactical style. Signe Gaupset, a highly rated 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder, arrived from Brann before the WSL window even opened. Norwegian left-back Julie Blakstad arrived from Swedish side Hammarby IF soon after. Spurs went to reigning Swedish champions BK Hacken to sign Hanna Wijk and Matilda Nildén.

The additions have helped plug gaps in midfield and attack: Spurs create plenty of chances but struggle to convert them. The hope will be that they can follow up on their strong first half of the season, which sees them fifth in the WSL, level on points with rivals Arsenal.

Scandinavian players

With leagues in Norway and Sweden still operating a spring season (March-November) and being in their preseason, January is usually a high movement window for Scandinavians looking for a new challenge.

This transfer window, partly due to the rate of injuries plaguing many clubs, has seen an influx. Seven Swedish players, five Norwegians and Denmark's Malou Marcetto have all joined the WSL, pulled by the heightened competitiveness, better facilities, and higher wages. It is also seen as the next step in many careers. Tottenham's four January signings come from Scandinavia, while two of United's three and Arsenal's sole signing, Smilla Holmberg, are all Sweden internationals.

It is a hugely important move for the younger players on the list who will also gain European recognition moving to England and will likely help to solidify a place in the national team if they are on the fringes of selection, this happened to Cathinka Tanberg upon her move to Spurs in the summer. It is a mutually beneficial move for the players and the clubs they are moving to, and many still within their early careers are malleable to fit what teams need the most at the time. There is also plenty of movement within the WSL once there, so the future prospects for a player moving to England are endless.

play 2:12 Were Arsenal lucky to be crowned Champions Cup winners? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Arsenal's dramatic 3-2 win over Corinthians in the Champions Cup.

LOSERS

The relegation battle so far has been fought by West Ham and Liverpool, who were both winless for stretches of the first half of the season, masking Leicester City's issues. However, that's no longer the case, and both those sides have added in January, while Leicester have slipped into a dangerous spot.

Leicester have a thin squad and lack consistency, a recipe that has left them in 12th place, two points ahead of Liverpool and one above West Ham. Leicester narrowly escaped relegation last season amid their stringent budget, but this year could be different.

They have brought in three WSL veterans in Rachel Williams, Ashleigh Neville and Alisha Lehmann, as well as 29-year-old Emma Jansson, but all four players skew older than the profile of players that are needed to advance the team. Leicester are the WSL's lowest scorers this season, and they finish the window still missing a playmaker, creativity on the wing and a trusted goal scorer.

It is strange to think a club who have broken the global transfer record multiple times would be losing a subsequent window. However, Chelsea's inactivity over the past month puts them into the "losers" column.

It's not unusual for January to be quiet at the WSL's elite clubs -- afterall, Arsenal and City only made one signing each - but Chelsea have gaps and have not filled them despite holding the largest budget in England. Head coach Sonia Bompastor's side is without an in-form striker. Mayra Ramírez has been out since the summer, Catarina Macario will be absent for another few weeks, Sam Kerr is still returning to her old self following her ACL injury and Aggie Beever-Jones has battled against injury picked up on international duty and has not looked comfortable in her limited minutes.

Chelsea are also missing center back Nathalie Björn, leaving a gaping hole in defence. They attempted to sign midfielder Jennifer Echegini from Paris Saint-Germain but walked away after two failed bids.

It would be less of an issue for Chelsea if they were not dropping dangerously close to losing out on European qualification next season. They are 12 points off league leaders Manchester City, effectively out of the title race barring a large miracle. They are still in the Champions League, the FA Cup and are in the League Cup final, but off the back of their worst league result, a 5-1 loss to City, since 2018, their lack of movement in the window only adds to the mounting pressure on Sonia Bompastor.

Scandinavian leagues

While it's been a great window for Scandinavian players moving to the WSL, likely facing advances in pay, facilities, competition and set up, the Scandinavian leagues have been rinsed of talent. In recent years, the Damallsvenskan and the Toppserien have become feeder leagues for the more established leagues in Europe and North America, particularly the WSL and NWSL. With a lack of resource and funding, clubs have previously admitted being unable to turn down the transfer fees that even mid-table WSL clubs can offer. It leaves leagues in the region unable to develop and hold on to their talent.

It is not a new theme: for years, Scandinavian clubs have had to rebuild almost every season following a flurry of exits, but this window, although bringing in hefty funds, will have significant repercussions on the upcoming season. The region still produces a conveyor belt of young talent -- it is the main reason they have become a feeder league for richer European clubs -- but if player departures continue at this rate, then Scandinavian leagues risk collapse, unable to keep pace with the growing demand for players.

- January transfer window: Grading big signings in women's soccer

- Brian Sørensen leaves Everton manager role

- Are Arsenal really the world's best women's club?

HONORABLE MENTIONS

It might seem strange to keep United out of the "winners" column after they added three new signings, including Germany striker Lea Schüller, Sweden internationals Ellen Wangerheim and Hanna Lundkvist. However, significant gaps remain.

United are through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Women's Champions League and face a tense battle to qualify for Europe next season, and their defensive options are worryingly thin, with just three first-choice center backs available. On the surface, their midfield looks well-stocked, but options there are confined to two specific profiles, leaving them lacking in balance and versatility. In goal, there is a heavy reliance on Phallon Tullis-Joyce, with little opportunity for rotation.

Although United's three winter signings should support their push for a top-three finish in the WSL, the unresolved weaknesses within the squad could define their season. If those shortcomings lead to costly defeats or an early Champions League exit, this window may come to be viewed as a missed opportunity rather than a success.

Sole permanent signing Holmberg brings some much-needed depth at right-back, but Arsenal's attitude to this window -- they are looking to overhaul their squad this summer -- does little to improve their situation in the short term.

The club are planning for several exits of key players, some who have been with the club for a decade, such as Katie McCabe and Beth Mead. Sources have told ESPN that they have been negotiating pre-agreements with free agents Georgia Stanway and Ona Batlle, who would join for next season once their contracts expire. It is a positive and needed move, but it leaves fans questioning the slow pace of evolution of the squad and does little to fix the 13-point gap between Arsenal and WSL leaders City. It also doesn't ease their uphill battle to defend their Champions League title amid a handful of injuries.