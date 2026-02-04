Brian Sørensen leaves Everton manager role

Open Extended Reactions

Brian Sørensen has left Everton. Getty

Everton have parted ways with manager Brian Sørensen just days after the club secured their first home win of the season.

It has been a difficult season for The Toffees who claimed only the third win of the season, a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Despite this, Sørensen has departed alongside Stephen Neligan and Ashley Tootle who had been at the club since 2022.

Everton CEO Angus Kinnear said: "We would like to thank Brian, Stephen and Ashley for their hard work and efforts in their time at the club.

"Sunday's first win of the season at Goodison Park was important, but it has become evident that a change of direction is necessary to ensure the progression on the pitch we are all striving for."

Sources told ESPN that performances under Sørensen have not matched expectations this season despite consistent injuries plaguing the side.

The 45-year-old joined the club in 2022 and signed a contract extension that was due to run until 2027 in April.

Everton Under-18s coach Scott Phelan will take charge of the women's team for the remainder of the season as interim head coach.

Scott will be assisted by Jennifer Foster and goalkeeping coach Ian McCaldon.