N'Golo Kanté joins Fenerbahce from Al Ittihad

Fenerbahce have confirmed the signing of former Leicester and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté.

The France international looked to be staying put at Al Ittihad after talks stalled on Tuesday, Fenerbahce blaming the Saudi Pro League club for collapsing the deal.

According to the Turkish side, Al Ittihad failed to comply with FIFA regulations for registering transfers.

However, Al Ittihad later posted a farewell message to Kanté on X, saying they had agreed to sell the remaining period of his contract.

Kanté, 34, returns to European football after joining the Saudi Pro League in 2023.

He won back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester and Chelsea in 2016 and 2017, while he also won a Champions League with the London club.

The midfielder was a part of France's World Cup winning squad in 2018.

He is the second French midfielder to join Fenerbahce in this window after former Arsenal man Matteo Guendouzi also made the move to Istanbul.