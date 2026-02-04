Chelsea 'problem' identified with bold Arsenal set-piece plan - Jamie Redknapp

Liam Rosenior has revealed his disappointment at Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. (1:23)

Liam Rosenior: I'm disappointed we didn't make it through to the final (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea may have crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Arsenal after failing to overturn a first-leg deficit, but their novel tactic for defending corners against the Premier League leaders has raised eyebrows.

Arsenal are renowned for their set-piece prowess, leading the way for goals scored from corners. So far this season, they have scored 21 goals in all competitions from dead balls swung into the box.

On Tuesday night, Chelsea prevented the likes of Gabriel from causing damage at set-pieces, with a new defensive plan on show.

Arsenal only had two corners on the night. However, when both set-pieces were launched into the box, Chelsea tried the novel idea of sending three players sprinting out of the box.

Arsenal tracked the runners, leaving them with fewer attackers targeting the ball as it came into the area.

Chelsea tried a novel tactic when defending Arsenal corners. Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images.

It remains to be seen if this tactic could be a long-term counter to Arsenal's set-piece dominance. Ex-Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp believes it is a significant risk.

"I like the plan," he said to Sky Sports, "but my problem is Enzo Fernández was left marking Gabriel and he has 10 yards to attack the ball.

"Chelsea are trying to negate there being too much traffic in the area, which Arsenal try to cause chaos with.

"They obviously have a plan but if Arsenal have the right delivery, Enzo Fernández has no chance."

Other teams have tried to leave players up the pitch during Arsenal corners, in a bid to lure red jerseys out of the box, but not with such late movement as was seen from Chelsea.

Speaking on 'Match of the Day' recently, former Newcastle and Aston Villa goalkeeper Shay Given called for more teams to get creative when defending against Arsenal.

- John Terry tries to film a Chelsea winner, accidentally films Arsenal winner

- Liam Rosenior responds after Paul Merson criticism: 'I have been a pundit, it's easy'

- What wobble? Arsenal break hoodoo to reach first final in six years

"Someone can try something different to stop this brilliant form of attack," he said.

"What can teams do different to create more space? If they leave three up, Arsenal have to leave at least three, maybe four players back.

"Then, in the defending box, that leaves a lot more space for the defenders and the goalkeeper.

"Yes, it leaves more space for the forwards as well, but all those numbers caused so much confusion."

Will other teams try and copy Chelsea?

It will take more than just one match to assess the suitability of this tactic. What was likely just as important factor was Chelsea's ability to limit Arsenal to just two corners all game.

Still, given Arsenal's dominance in this area, no one would be surprised to see other teams follow Chelsea's lead.