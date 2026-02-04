Arsenal's Jurriën Timber praises 'amazing qualities' of Kai Havertz

Open Extended Reactions

Jurriën Timber praised Kai Havertz's impact since returning from injury after the German's goal sealed Arsenal's progression to the Carabao Cup final.

Havertz came off the bench to kill off Chelsea's challenge when he scored in stoppage time.

The former Chelsea player spent almost a year on the sidelines following hamstring and knee surgeries but he has now scored twice in his last three appearances.

"Kai's presence within the team makes a big difference, but also on the pitch," Timber said.

"Everyone can see his amazing qualities, and how happy we all were for Kai.

"He is a fun character. He is not quiet and everyone likes him. When he's not there, I think everyone notices that, so we're happy he's here with us again.

"I hope he enjoys this moment, and hopefully there are many more moments like this for him."

Jurriën Timber praised Kai Havertz after his goal against Chelsea. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Timber also believes winning the Carabao Cup could serve as a springboard to even greater riches for Arsenal this season. Mikel Arteta's side are one match away from ending their six-year wait for a trophy after they saw off Chelsea at the Emirates to book their place in next month's final.

Arsenal have been the nearly men in recent seasons, but they are enjoying a stunning campaign so far which sees them six points clear in the Premier League and through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after an immaculate group phase.

They will also entertain League One Wigan in the fourth round of the FA Cup a week on Sunday.

When asked if winning the Carabao Cup could act as a catalyst for more trophies, Timber replied: "We don't have anything yet, but we've put ourselves in an amazing position to win.

"The Carabao Cup final is coming early, so maybe that could be nice for us as a motivation and a boost towards the other cups as well.

- Chelsea 'problem' identified with bold Arsenal set-piece plan - Jamie Redknapp

- Ethan Nwaneri escapes red card for nasty tackle on ex-Arsenal academy graduate

- What wobble? Arsenal break hoodoo to reach first final in six years

"It's not always possible to play your best. But this team does an amazing job of finding a way to win, no matter what. We have done it away at Chelsea, where it is not easy [to win], and then at home as well. So, it is very deserved.

"You could see how relieved everyone was and how happy that we are going to Wembley. And hopefully there are more celebrations to come."

Arsenal will be back in action at the Emirates on Saturday when they host Sunderland. The north Londoners could extend their lead over Manchester City to nine points before Pep Guardiola's side travel to champions Liverpool a day later.