Martín Zubimendi knocks back claim that Real Madrid need him

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has labelled Kai Havertz's winner against his former club Chelsea as a "special moment." (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi has denied speculation in Spain that he is a player that Real Madrid needs.

Zubimendi, 27, moved to the North London outfit in a €70 million (£60m, $83m) transfer from Real Sociedad in July despite rumours that then-Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso had considered him as the ideal candidate to replace the departed Luka Modric.

Asked about ongoing reports that he is the player that Madrid needs, Zubimendi told Cadena Ser radio: "I don't think so. Real Madrid has more than enough players to do well, so no."

Martín Zubimendi has knocked back suggestions that Real Madrid need him. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Zubimendi played all 90 minutes on Tuesday as Arsenal beat Chelsea to reach the Carabao Cup final.

"We have taken the first step but we are aware that there are three very important months ahead," Zubimendi said.

Arsenal are six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and qualified for the round of 16 in the Champions League after becoming the only club to win all eight games of their group phase.

"This is about winning it," Zubimendi said. "The standings are great but we will see who wins."

Zubimendi has adapted well to the Premier League and has five goals and three assists in 33 games for the Gunners.

"When you feel important and you are playing, it is truly comforting," he said.

"It's true that I've adapted well to the league but I've noticed that the matches are very demanding, that everyone puts you under pressure and that the level is very high."

Zubimendi, meanwhile, says teammate and fellow Spain international Mikel Merino will try to recover from a foot injury in time for the World Cup.

- Chelsea 'problem' identified with bold Arsenal set-piece plan - Jamie Redknapp

- Ethan Nwaneri escapes red card for nasty tackle on ex-Arsenal academy graduate

- Liam Rosenior responds after Paul Merson criticism: 'I have been a pundit, it's easy'

Merino sustained a stress bone fracture during Arsenal's 3-2 league loss against Manchester United on Jan. 25 and will only return at the end of the season.

"I know first hand that he will do his all [to recover for World Cup], I hope so," he said.

"It pains me to see him sidelined because I know how professional he is and how much he wants to help us on the pitch. I know he's the one who's hurting the most, but the damage his injury has done to the team is significant."