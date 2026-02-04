Katie McCabe, Beth Mead facing uncertain Arsenal futures - sources

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Arsenal's dramatic 3-2 win over Corinthians in the Champions Cup. (2:12)

Katie McCabe is likely to leave Arsenal in the summer upon the expiry of her contract, and Beth Mead's future is also undecided, sources have told ESPN.

Arsenal are preparing for an overhaul in the summer, with several long-serving players expected to not be offered new contracts and exit on free transfer in the summer. The club are hoping to reduce the overall age and refresh the squad.

McCabe joined Arsenal in 2015 and has made over 250 appearances for the side in all competitions. The left-back is likely to leave on a free transfer at the end of her contract, with the club keen to agree a pre-contract agreement with Spanish defender Ona Batlle, sources told ESPN.

Clubs in the NWSL have been interested in McCabe for some time, sources said. As a long-standing fan favourite, clubs are keen to capitalise on her ability to increase global audiences.

Mead's future is also undetermined, with the Lionesses also facing a possible exit upon the expiry of her contract in the summer.

Mead has been at the club since 2017 and has become one of Arsenal's most key players. The winger assisted Stina Blackstenius' Champions League winning goal in the summer.

Mead was close to a move away from the club last summer, with London City Lionesses making an offer for the 30-year-old that fell through, with Mead opting to remain at Arsenal.

As well as Batlle, Arsenal are targeting Lioness Georgia Stanway and are keen to bring her in on a free transfer in the summer. The midfielder announced she would leave current club Bayern Munich at the end of her contract.

Arsenal are likely to face more than just two exits this summer. Caitin Foord and Steph Catley are also in the last six-months of their contracts, so are Victoria Pelova and Laia Codina, but the latter duo have struggled for minutes this season.

Leah Williamson and Kim Little have both had positive negotiations with the club about extending their stays.

Sources acknowledged a refresh is needed, though departures are depending on the ability to bring in new players.