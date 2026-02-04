Valiant Selangor survive to reach ASEAN Club Championship semis alongside rejuvenated Buriram United

Ahead of the end of group-stage action in the ASEAN Club Championship, relive all the best goals from last week's action. (2:13)

It would not be too much of a stretch to suggest that it has already been a rollercoaster season for Selangor.

With still roughly half the campaign to play out, the traditional Malaysia Super League powerhouses are already onto their third coach.

A stuttering start to 2025-26, which included three defeats in their first five league outings, saw them part ways with Katsuhito Kinoshita less than two months into the new campaign -- with caretaker Christophe Gamel taking over in September and lasting till January before a permanent replaced was announced in former Malaysia boss Kim Pan-Gon.

Amid their topsy-turvy form, they have reserved some of their best football in the ASEAN Club Championship -- officially known as the 2025-26 Shopee Cup.

On Wednesday, they entered the final day of Group A action top of the pile -- unbeaten with eight points from their previous four matches.

It was undoubtedly a tough test in front of them in the form of second-placed BG Pathum United yet the Red Giants knew they only had to avoid defeat to march on into the semifinals.

But just like how their campaign has turned out, it was almost destined that it would be far from straightforward.

Just 25 minutes into the contest, Selangor found themselves reduced to ten men after Alvin Fortes was shown a straight red for lunging in recklessly on Kritsada Kaman. The job against a formidable BGPU outfit immediately became more complicated.

Yet, somehow, they would take the lead 11 minutes later as Faisal Abdul Halim continued his rich vein of form with a clinically-taken opener -- to back up the match-winning brace he netted a week ago against Công An Hà Nội.

Chrigor deserves his share of credit for some excellent hold-up play on the edge of the box before feeding a slide-rule pass through to Faisal, but the winger also should get co-architect billing -- as he opted against firing away a first-time effort from a more-testing angle and, instead, shimmied his way back onto his right foot and into more space before lashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Selangor now had a crucial lead to hold on to but the numerical deficit was always going to be telling.

And three minutes after the hour mark, BGPU duly equalised when Waris Choolthong's deflected right-wing cross skidded dangerously off the surface, beyond the reach of two players -- attacker and defender -- before ricocheting off an unsuspecting Richmond Ankrah into the back of his own net.

From then on, if there was one team more likely to go on and get the victory, it seemed like it would be the visitors -- and they certainly could have.

Only the woodwork denied Chatmongkol Thongkiri from scoring with a thunderous attempt from distance, while Selangor goalkeeper Kalamullah Al-Hafiz was also required to make a couple of crucial saves.

There was also the possibility that Selangor could be left to rue spurning opportunities of their own as they actually had a handful of gilt-edged counterattacks that just went begging.

Nonetheless, as has been the case with them on the regional stage this season, they just seem to be able to rise to the occasion.

With their back against the wall, Selangor ultimately grinded their way through to the last four and, yet, they could still be left with some regrets given the draw meant they dropped to second -- and will now face what will, on paper at least, be a tougher semifinal encounter against the winners of Group B.

Instead, it is Buriram United who are marching on in top spot -- a scenario that might have been expected at the start of the tournament but has proven to be anything but smooth sailing.

A shock run of three draws to start the campaign meant Buriram were as low as fourth in the group just last week but, as was the case last term, the Thai League 1 giants know how to deliver when it matters.

Last week's emphatic 4-1 win away to BG Tampines Rovers was followed up on Wednesday with an even-more resounding 6-0 thrashing of Philippines' DH Cebu.

It hardly mattered that Buriram coach Mark Jackson opted to make five changes to the lineup that started against Tampines. While star names like Suphanat Mueanta and Neil Etheridge made way, it only paved the way for equally-impressive talent like Indonesia international Sandy Walsh and ex-Bundesliga man Kingsley Schindler to enter the fray.

Both Walsh and Schindler wasted no time in making their presence felt, getting on the scoresheet alongside Goran Čaušić and Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul as the rampant hosts raced to a four-goal lead inside 38 minutes.

The rout was completed with two second-half goals from rising star Nathakorn Rattanasuwan -- who is promising to be the latest gem emerging from the factory line that is the Buriram academy -- and Suphanat.

Wednesday's cameo -- as a 60th-minute substitute -- was Nathakorn's season bow. He had only made three previous senior appearance last season -- one of which saw him net twice in a resounding Thai FA Cup semifinal win over Nongbua Pitchaya.

With another goal to added in his fledgling career -- a clinical stopping header following a clever late run into the six-yard box -- Nathakorn has gone some way in taking his first steps in emulating the likes of Suphanat, Supachok Sarachat and Seksan Ratree -- who have all gone on to become bona fide stars for Thailand.

His star turn further highlighted the depth at Buriram's disposal -- not just in their lavishly-assembled array of established names but also with the outstanding talent they consistently bring through.

It could once again stand them in good stead as they look to successfully defend their ASEAN Club Championship crown -- a target they are now firmly back on track for.