Endrick scores stunner to propel Lyon to French Cup quarterfinals

Open Extended Reactions

Endrick made it five goals in five games with a stunning strike as Lyon beat Laval 2-0 to reach the Coupe de France quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Brazil striker picked up a loose ball near the penalty area following a driving run from midfielder Pavel Sulc, skipped effortlessly past one defender and unleashed a powerful left-footed shot into the top left corner to open the scoring in the 80th minute.

- Greenwood scores as Marseille through to cup QF

- Real Madrid's big transfer questions

The 19-year-old Endrick is on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season after deciding he needed more games in view of the World Cup later this year. Brazil is coached by Carlo Ancelotti, who was Endrick's coach during his breakthrough at Madrid last season.

Lyon's second goal against second-tier strugglers Lorient came courtesy of an own goal in stoppage time.

Lyon's Brazilian forward Endrick celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Laval. OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP via Getty Images

Lens joined Lyon in the last eight after winning 4-2 at Ligue 2 leaders Troyes, with striker Abdallah Sima netting twice. Northern side Lens are still on course for the domestic double and are battling with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1.

Elsewhere in the competition on Wednesday, Ligue 1 sides Nice and Toulouse both won at home.

Nice rallied from 2-0 down to beat second-tier Montpellier 3-2 thanks to a brilliant curler from midfielder Sofiane Diop eight minutes into stoppage time.

Collecting a corner from the left, the fleet-footed Diop showed great awareness to advance quickly and then bend a shot across the penalty area and into the bottom right corner.

Toulouse beat second-tier Amiens 1-0 with a goal in the first half from striker Yann Gboho.

In an all first-division game, Lorient beat Paris FC, the conquerors of holders PSG in the previous round, 2-0 at home.

Strasbourg host AS Monaco on Thursday, which is when the quarterfinal draw will be made.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.