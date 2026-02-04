Man City to appeal Marc Guéhi's status for Carabao Cup final

Pep Guardiola thinks Arsenal could be the 'best team in the world' (0:55)

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City are set to ask the English Football League (EFL) for special permission to play Marc Guéhi in the Carabao Cup final, according to Pep Guardiola.

City booked their place at Wembley against Arsenal in March with a 5-1 aggregate win over Newcastle on Wednesday.

Guéhi was not eligible to face Eddie Howe's side and afterward Guardiola said it was "difficult to understand" the rule that will also prevent the 25-year-old from featuring in the final because he was not registered before the semifinal first leg.

Antoine Semenyo, also signed in January, will be eligible because he joined from Bournemouth before the semifinal first leg at St James' Park on Jan. 13.

"Hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup (EFL) that Marc can play the final," said Guardiola.

"I don't understand why he cannot play the final. Hopefully we make a letter.

"You buy a player for a lot of money and he is not able to play for a rule I don't understand. Hopefully they can change it. It is difficult to understand."

While Semenyo was able to play in both legs against Newcastle, Guéhi was ineligible for the second leg despite already playing two Premier League games for his new club following his move from Crystal Palace.

Guardiola admitted he does not hold much hope that the England defender will be allowed to play against Arsenal on March 22, but he's asked City bosses to try.

"I said to the club, they have to ask, definitely," he said.

"Marc cannot play the second leg because he didn't play the first. And Antoine arrived before the first so could play. And now it's the final. Why should he not play? Why not? We pay his salary, he is our player."