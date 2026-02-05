Transfer rumors, news: Sterling in Napoli talks after ending Chelsea contract

Mark Ogden believes Manchester United will have to make a decision about Michael Carrick's future soon. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Raheem Sterling is in talks to join Napoli, and Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero is attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Raheem Sterling is a free agent after ending his contract with Chelsea. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

-Talks are underway between Napoli and Raheem Sterling with the free agent winger keen to reunite with good friend and former Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne, according to The Sun. The 31-year-old had his Chelsea contract terminated by mutual consent last week and is willing to take a wage reduction to secure a move abroad and rejuvenate his career. Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has already mentioned Sterling's "significant financial expectations" and a loan attempt fell through last summer due to that same issue, but a deal could now be possible on lowered terms.

- Tottenham Hotspur center back Cristian Romero has attracted serious interest from Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. The 27-year-old is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated over Spurs' recruitment strategy and lack of high-profile signings, which has made him keen to join a club that regularly competes in the latter stages of the Champions League. The Argentina international even hinted at the north London club's lack of squad depth being "unbelievable but true and disgraceful" on Instagram.

- La Gazzetta dello Sport have suggested that Juventus will look to bring in free agents during the summer, starting with Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi, who they feel could provide competition for Lloyd Kelly. Juve favour Roma right-back Zeki Çelik over Celta Vigo's Óscar Mingueza due to his Serie A experience. In midfield, they are keeping an eye on Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and have made a move for Al Ahli's Franck Kessié, even if their dream signing is Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali.

- Juventus may be looking at free agents for other areas, but Tuttosport report that they are willing to spend on a striker. Presuming they don't sign Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, Juventus could look to re-sign Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani once his Tottenham Hotspur loan has come to an end. Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is their main alternative, as initial discussions with the 28-year-old's entourage had always been geared towards a summer deal rather than a January transfer.

DONE DEALS

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:39 Has Crystal Palace's transfer strategy let them down again? James Olley examines the collapse of Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to AC Milan and what it says about Palace's recruitment strategy.

OTHER RUMORS

- AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit has attracted sustained interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Caught Offside)

- AC Milan will try to negotiate a deal with Fiorentina for Moise Kean in the summer, as they feel the striker's €62m release clause is too high. (Calciomercato)

- Teenage Middlesbrough striker Cruz Ibeh is attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. (TEAMtalk)

- There has already been a discussion between Inter Milan and the agents of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario about the possible conditions of a summer transfer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayern Munich are interested in Tottenham Hotspur center back Luka Vuskovic, who is on loan at Hamburg. (TEAMtalk)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Several clubs are keen on West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville ahead of the summer transfer window. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Alex Jimenez will become a permanent Bournemouth player this week in a deal worth €19.5m plus €5.3m in add-ons, which will be split between AC Milan and Real Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Serie A and Saudi Pro League clubs have shown an interest in signing Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi as a free agent in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Feyenoord are among the clubs to have made contact with free agent attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who last played for Seoul FC. (The Daily Mail)

- Free agent center back Kurt Zouma is on the verge of joining Chinese club Shandong Taishan. (Footmercato)

- Galatasaray are in talks with Real Betis about signing Sergi Altimira, although the club from LaLiga have already turned down three offers. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Borussia Monchengladbach winger Can Armando Guner is close to joining Galatasaray for €500,000 plus €100,000 in add-ons. (Sky Sports Deutschland)