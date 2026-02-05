Lyon's Endrick on Karim Benzema comparison: 'He is light years ahead'

After signing an 18 month contract, Karim Benzema compared his new club Al Hilal to his former club Real Madrid. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Endrick is excited to follow in the footsteps of Karim Benzema at Lyon but admits the French star is "light years ahead" of him.

The Brazilian teenage forward has scored five goals in five games since joining Lyon on loan from Real Madrid in December, drawing comparisons to 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who shone for Les Gones earlier in his career.

Endrick, 19, scored in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Laval that helped Lyon secure a spot in the Coupe de France quarterfinals.

When asked about comparisons to Benzema afterwards, he said: "It's very good for me because he's a great player, an incredible player, who was the best in the world.

"But Karim is light-years ahead of me. I hope he does well at Al Hilal. I'm very happy to be here, where Karim played."

Benzema, 38, developed at Lyon and helped them win four Ligue 1 titles before moving to Madrid in 2009, where he won 25 trophies. Among them were four LaLiga titles, three Copa del Rey triumphs and five Champions League crowns.

A 2022 World Cup runner-up, Benzema signed for Saudi Pro League (SPL) leaders Al Hilal on Monday after helping Al Ittihad win the league and the King's Cup last season.

- Endrick scores stunner to propel Lyon to French Cup quarterfinals

- Ronaldo to boycott 2nd Al Nassr game in protest of PIF - sources

- Karim Benzema: Al Hilal are the 'Real Madrid in Asia'