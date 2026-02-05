Arne Slot: Liverpool's new signing Jérémy Jacquet 'a very big talent'

Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot has described defender Jérémy Jacquet as a "very big talent" ahead of his summer move to Liverpool.

Slot's side agreed an initial £55 million ($74.6m) deal with Rennes for Jacquet on deadline day, with the centre-back set to move to Anfield in July.

He had been the subject of interest from a host of other European clubs, including Chelsea, however Liverpool accelerated their long-term interest in the player last weekend.

"Very pleasing, of course," Slot said. "He's a very big talent and maybe even more than talent but we speak about talent because of his age.

"Second, because we weren't the only one interested in him so it's a big compliment to the people working really hard to sign players.

Jérémy Jacquet will join Liverpool from Rennes in the summer. Getty

"Such a big talent and another example of the model we're using at this club -- young, very talented players sometimes at the start of their careers or sometimes already a little bit a few years into their career but always players that are young and can improve us in the short term but also definitely in the long term.

"We've signed a lot of them recently and like I've said many times in the mid-long term future of this club, and even the short term, is in a very good place."

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League table and will hope to bolster their chances of a top four finish with a victory over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

"The game we played over there [in the 3-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium], we were outplayed completely in the first half for large parts," Slot said.

"It's another moment for us to see where are in the development of this team.

- Transfer rumors, news: Sterling in Napoli talks after ending Chelsea contract

- Premier League deadline day transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

- Liverpool transfers: Latest news, reports and ESPN analysis on signings, exits

"That being said, we know the importance of a result on Sunday but that goes for all teams in the Premier League this weekend -- it's the end phase of the season so results matter more and more.

"They're a very good team that even beat the team we beat last weekend without their starters so that tells you, combined with the game against them, what a force City still is and always will be."

Reflecting on Liverpool's injury situation, Slot added: "Jeremie [Frimpong] will definitely not train this week so he is not available for the weekend.

"With Joe [Gomez], we have a little bit of hope that he might train Saturday so not available to start but maybe available to help the team if needed because, as you know, there are not many defenders available at the moment."