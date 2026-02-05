USMNT, Atlético's Johnny Cardoso (muscle injury) out 1 week

Open Extended Reactions

United States men's national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso has a low-grade muscle injury sustained in Wednesday's training session and will be out for at least a week, Atlético Madrid said on Thursday.

Cardoso will miss the club's Copa del Rey quarterfinals match against Real Betis, his former club.

Johnny Cardoso joined Atlético from Betis last summer. Photo by Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The club said Cardoso left Wednesday's training session due to discomfort and Koke Resurrección replaced him for practice drills run by manager Diego Simeone.

Tests confirmed Cardoso's injury, which will also rule him out of the next LaLiga match, also against Betis, on Sunday at Madrid's Metropolitano stadium.

Cardoso, 24, joins Alexander Sørloth on the list of Atleti's players out injured. Sorloth suffered a head injury last Saturday against Levante.

Atleti signed forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta during the January transfer window along with midfielders Obed Vargas and Rodrigo Mendoza from Seattle Sounders FC and Elche, respectively.

Information from Efe news agency was used in this report.