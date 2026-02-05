Monaco drop Paul Pogba from Champions League squad - sources

Paul Pogba discusses his tears when signing for Monaco and speaking to Kylian Mbappé about the move in his first news conference since returning to football. (2:19)

Monaco have dropped Paul Pogba from their Champions League squad for the knockout stages in order to make room for their January new signings, sources have told ESPN.

Pogba, who will turn 33 next month, has not played since the start of December and has only featured three times this season for the club -- a pair of five minute cameos against Rennes and PSG in November and again off the bench against Brest.

Paul Pogba has played just three times for Monaco since joining in June. Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images

The France international joined Monaco in June after an 18-month doping ban and initially struggled for fitness, before minor thigh problems and an ankle injury further ruled him out.

He now is recovering from a calf injury he picked up in early December -- which he is due back from in the next few days.

Monaco signed Simon Adingra and Wout Faes in the January transfer window and they want them both involved for the Champions League playoff games against PSG later this month.

The pair are likely to be starters, which won't be the case for Pogba.