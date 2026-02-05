Barcelona consider Lewandowski renewal at lower rate - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are considering offering Robert Lewandowski a contract extension to remain at the Camp Nou for at least another season but only on reduced wages, sources have told ESPN.

The Poland captain becomes a free agent this summer and his future at Barça remains uncertain.

Sources have told ESPN that Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is happy with Lewandowski's attitude and performances and that is why the club is studying different options to keep the player at least until June 2027.

Barcelona's priority this summer is to sign a striker that can compete with Ferran Torres.

ESPN reported last month that Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez remains Barcelona president Joan Laporta's ideal signing but the club is also looking at other candidates like Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract with Juventus expires in June.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 116 goals in 186 games for Barcelona. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona are keen to sign Lewandowski, who will turn 38 in August, to remain on a secondary role if he accepts to lower his salary.

According to a source, Barcelona have yet to begin negotiations with Lewandowski but Barça sporting director Deco and Flick intend to speak to the player soon to discuss his future as the club believes he can continue to have an important role in the locker room.

Lewandowski, who arrived at Camp Nou in 2022 from Bayern Munich, remains one of the highest paid players at Barça.

By reducing Lewandowski's wages, Barça would be able to free up space to make room for other signings this summer.

Barça are keen to strengthen their defensive line with a centre-back while they also have to decide whether or not to exercise the purchase option on Marcus Rashford, who joined on loan from Manchester United.

Lewandowski has scored 116 goals in 186 games for Barcelona and is a reported target of clubs in the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

ESPN's Moisés Llorens contributed to this story.