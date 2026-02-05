Richard Keys, Andy Gray to leave Qatari broadcaster beIN SPORTS after 13 years

Open Extended Reactions

Richard Keys and Andy Gray will leave their roles fronting coverage for Qatari broadcaster beIN SPORTS at the end of the season and are unlikely to feature in its team for the World Cup in North America.

The Press Association understands the pair's contracts will not be renewed when they expire at the end of the campaign, bringing an end to a 13-year partnership, as first reported by The Athletic.

beIN is understood to be seeking to freshen up its talent roster for the future and the parting is believed to be on amicable terms.

Keys and Gray were part of Sky Sports' original presenting line-up after the broadcaster secured the rights to the Premier League when it launched in the 1992-93 season.

They left in January 2011 following a sexism scandal, with Gray sacked and Keys resigning soon afterwards.

Keys and Gray have been working on beIN's Premier League coverage, which is screened in Turkey and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

beIN declined to comment.