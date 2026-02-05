Michael Carrick: 'No concerns' about uncertainty affecting end of Manchester United season

Mark Ogden believes Manchester United will have to make a decision about Michael Carrick's future soon. (1:33)

Michael Carrick has insisted he's got "no concerns" that the uncertainty surrounding the manager situation at Old Trafford could derail Manchester United's end to the season.

United have put themselves in contention to qualify for the Champions League after winning each of Carrick's first three games in charge.

Calls for the former England midfielder to get the job permanently have increased following victories over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.

But Carrick says question marks over who will be in charge next season will not overshadow the rest of the campaign.

Michael Carrick is not concerned uncertainty surrounding his job will derail the end of the season. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

"The players have been spot on and fully focused," Carrick told a news conference on Thursday.

"We're all aware of the bigger situation and what might happen.

"As a player, you focus on what's ahead of you, trying to achieve what you can.

"I've got no concerns. The lads have been better than you can imagine.

"We're focused on being better, improving and getting to where we want to be. Small steps, but it's a big end to the season."

United face Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday before travelling to West Ham on Tuesday.

Benjamin Sesko's late goal in the 3-2 win over Fulham ensured Michael Carrick has won all three of his matches since re-joining the club. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Already out of the FA Cup, the squad have a gap of 12 days after the game at London Stadium before playing again against Everton on February 23.

The club have chosen not to use the break to play a money-spinning friendly overseas.

However, Carrick has revealed it could still happen when there are further gaps in the schedule in March and April.

"At this stage, there is nothing confirmed," said Carrick. "We're aware of the schedule and there are some spaces we can use in different ways. It's all up for discussion at the moment."