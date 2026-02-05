Andoni Zubiaurre's penalty heroics secure Johor Darul Ta'zim's ASEAN Club Championship progress

Open Extended Reactions

Making their tournament debut this season, Malaysia Super League giants Johor Darul Ta'zim were expected to be among those challenging to become champions of the ASEAN Club Championship -- officially known as the 2025-26 Shopee Cup.

True enough, on Thursday evening, they took a significant step forward after securing a semifinal berth in what was officially the final round of Group B action.

Yet, were it not for the heroics of goalkeeper Andoni Zubiaurre in a 1-1 draw at Vietnam's Thép Xanh Nam Định, JDT's progress might still be up in the air.

That is because with a postponed match between PKR Svay Rieng and Bangkok United on a yet-to-be-determined date, there was a chance that the former - starting the day in third place -- could still finish on ten points, a prospect that remains true after their plucky 2-0 away to Lion City Sailors.

That is the exact tally that JDT found themselves on heading into the match against Nam Định, where they knew just a draw would be enough to secure passage into the last four.

Defeat, however, would leave the door ajar for a possible -- albeit improbable -- scenario that Svay Rieng could finish level on points but overtake them by making up an 11-goal deficit in goal difference, given the first tie-breaker of their head-to-head record is not a decider following a 2-2 draw back in December.

For awhile, on Thursday, it looked like that could be the case.

Zubiaurre had already produced one fine save to keep out a penalty in the 33rd minute but was ultimately unable to prevent the hosts from edging ahead, thwarting Caio César's low effort to his right brilliantly before Nguyễn Văn Vĩ reacted quickest to score on the rebound.

Nam Định arguably continued to create the better openings thereafter and looked certain to tighten their grip on the contest when they were awarded another spot-kick minutes shortly after the restart -- after Hector Hevel was penalised for handball upon VAR review.

This time, it was Percy Tau who stepped forward and, while he opted to go to the opposite side as Caio César, Zubiaurre again guessed correctly to keep the margin at a single goal.

It proved to be a crucial intervention with three minutes remaining when JDT were awarded a penalty of their own.

As always, the ever-prolific Bérgson da Silva would not disappoint - showing the two players on the opposing side how to convert from 12 yards to earn his team a share of the spoils and ensure they would not drop out of the top two in Group B.

Still, it now means that JDT, on paper at least, face a far trickier route to the final -- given they will be up against Group A winners Buriram United in the last four over two legs on May 6 and 13.

It is already shaping up to be a mouthwatering encounter given the recent and growing rivalry between two teams who each have a case to being the biggest club in all of Southeast Asian football.

Both are completely dominant on the domestic stage. JDT have now won 11 MSL titles in a row, while Buriram have won the past four in Thai League 1.

They have also made waves on the continental stage in recent times, reaching the knockout round of the AFC Champions League Elite last season despite coming up against formidable opposition in the form of the representatives from Japan, South Korea, China and Australia.

Intriguingly, JDT are yet to figure out how to overcome Buriram.

In their four previous meetings, which have all come since last season, the record stands at two wins to Buriram and two draws.

Their most-recent encounter, back in September, had JDT on course for victory before they conceded twice in five minutes to lose 2-1 in the ACL Elite.

JDT's big ambitions to make their mark outside of Malaysia naturally extends to becoming kings of Southeast Asia.

In order for that to happen, they need to finally figure out how to get one over the current ASEAN Club champions.