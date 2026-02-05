Cuti Romero outburst handled internally - Tottenham's Frank

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Manchester City and explain why Thomas Frank may not be the right manager to take Spurs forward. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank refused to confirm whether his "passionate" Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero had been disciplined over his social media outburst but admitted he would not have said the same.

Romero made headlines on Monday when, within an hour of the transfer window closing, he took to Instagram to reveal he played with an illness in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City and call it "disgraceful" the squad were left with only 11 fit players.

It was a sentiment which struck a chord with many disgruntled Spurs fans given the lack of transfer activity since the signing of Conor Gallagher on Jan. 14, especially as the club have lost nine players to injuries since the start of 2026.

- Premier League desperation rankings: Judging all 20 teams by transfer window panic

- Jamie Carragher: Judge Thomas Frank when Tottenham have their best players fit

- Thomas Frank to Tottenham fans: Let's create magic together

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Manchester United, a measured Frank said: "If you want to know what he meant, you of course need to ask him. That is the right way to take that question.

"Cuti [Romero] is a very passionate character and player. He wants to leave everything on the pitch and he is very ambitious and wants to win every time.

"Sometimes when you are like that, sometimes there can be an outburst, which happened this time. It is something we have dealt with and dealt with internally."

Pushed if Romero had been fined or disciplined, with the Spurs defender also having made his feelings clear on social media following a 3-2 loss away to Bournemouth on Jan. 7, Frank sidestepped the question.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank refused to say whether Cristian Romero was disciplined for his social media outburst. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He added: "There is a lot of ways of doing things. Cuti has been very good for us this season and past seasons.

"I wouldn't have done it. That's my message.

"I think the beauty of written text is that you can read a lot into it and nobody really knows what was the purpose of it except Cuti or the guys who have spoken to him.

"It shows that Cuti is extremely passionate, he wants to win, he wants to do everything he can together with his teammates to achieve great things, but you need to ask him next time you speak to him."