English clubs lead way amid record January transfer window

A record number of 5,973 international transfers were recorded in the January window for men's soccer, according to a FIFA report released Thursday.

That marks a 3% increase from the previous year in global deals between clubs in the countries that are processed by FIFA.

However, the total spending was down about 18% from last year's record, to $1.95 billion (£1.44B). That's still some 20% more than the previous record from January 2023, FIFA said.

In women's soccer, clubs spent more than $10 million (£7.38M) on international transfers, up 85% from the previous record a year ago, while the number of international transfers was down by 6% to 420.