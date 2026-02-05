English clubs lead way amid record January transfer window

A record number of 5,973 international transfers were recorded in the January window for men's soccer, according to a FIFA report released Thursday.
That marks a 3% increase from the previous year in global deals between clubs in the countries that are processed by FIFA.
However, the total spending was down about 18% from last year's record, to $1.95 billion (£1.44B). That's still some 20% more than the previous record from January 2023, FIFA said.
In women's soccer, clubs spent more than $10 million (£7.38M) on international transfers, up 85% from the previous record a year ago, while the number of international transfers was down by 6% to 420.
French clubs benefited most, earning $218 million (£161M) in transfer sales, followed by Italy, Brazil, England and Spain.
In the United States, clubs spent $99 million (£73M) and took in $48 million (£35M) in transfer fees, according to the FIFA research.
English women's clubs also topped the spending with over $5 million (£3.69M), and also were the biggest earners.