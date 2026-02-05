Minnesota United finalizing James Rodríguez transfer - source

Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota United is finalizing a deal to sign Colombia international star forward James Rodríguez, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Rodríguez, if he signs, wouldn't be a designated player, and the deal would be short-term in nature, lasting at least through this summer's World Cup.

Rodríguez, 34, has been a free agent since December when his contract with Liga MX side León expired. As such, he has been in need of finding a club in order to stay sharp ahead of the World Cup.

Minnesota is looking to play a more expansive style under new manager Cameron Knowles, and Rodríguez's creativity would aid in that goal. The player's ability on set pieces would also add to what last year was a strength for Minnesota.

The conclusion of his spell with León marked the end of another chapter of what has been a nomadic existence at club level in recent years.

Since a two-year loan spell from 2017 to 19 with Bayern Munich, Rodriguez has had stops at Everton, Al Rayyan, Olympiacos, São Paulo, Rayo Vallecano and León. Rodríguez had three goals and two assists in 14 appearances last season with the Mexican club.

But it is at international level that Rodríguez continues to shine.

He won the Golden Ball at the 2024 Copa América, scoring one goal and adding six assists while leading Colombia to the final, where the Cafeteros fell to Argentina, 1-0.

All told, Rodríguez has 122 appearances for Colombia with 31 goals. He is expected to remain Colombia's main attacking threat at this summer's FIFA World Cup. He previously won the Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, scoring six goals while adding two assists in Colombia's run to the quarterfinals.

Rodríguez began his professional career in Colombia with Envigado before moving to Argentine side Banfield in 2008. He then played for some of the most famous clubs in the world, including Porto, AS Monaco and Real Madrid.

The Athletic was the first to report the advanced nature of the talks between Rodríguez and the Loons.