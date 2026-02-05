Cristiano Ronaldo warned by Saudi Pro League over transfer protest

Gab & Juls discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to go on strike over a lack of transfers for Al Nassr. (2:41)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by the Saudi Pro League that "no individual -- however significant -- determines decisions beyond their own club," amid a dispute over transfer spending.

The Portuguese superstar, who turned 41 on Thursday, is unhappy with Al Nassr's lack of activity in the January transfer window.

Sources have told ESPN that Ronaldo plans to boycott a second-straight league game after not receiving a concrete guarantee that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) will make changes regarding the Saudi Pro League club's management.

However, Al Nassr are expecting Ronaldo to play on Friday against Al Ittihad, sources said, after he failed to feature in a match on Monday against Al Riyadh.

Ronaldo is unhappy with the PIF for failing to invest in the team in the winter window while rivals Al Hilal -- also 75% majority-owned by the PIF -- brought in his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.

However, the league issued a statement on Thursday evening pointing out the independence of all clubs to manage their finances as they see fit.

"The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules," a league spokesperson said.

"Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Al Nassr's previous match on Monday against Al Riyadh. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

"Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual -- however significant -- determines decisions beyond their own club.

"Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.

"The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended.

"The focus remains on football -- on the pitch, where it belongs -- and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans."

Transfer funds are understood not to come not from the PIF but instead from a player acquisition fund.

The fund is overseen by the Saudi Pro League centrally and provides funding for clubs annually based on their size, with the country's big four -- Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli -- all believed to have received roughly the same amount before the summer transfer window opened last year.

Al Nassr spent big in that window -- bringing in João Félix and Kingsley Coman as well as re-signing Ronaldo on a new deal to June 2027.

That is understood to have used up much of their player acquisition money until they receive their next tranche of cash before the 2026 summer window opens.

Al Hilal's signing of Benzema was financed separately by a private investor, something which Al Nassr could also have sought to do but did not.

Despite the uncertainty over his availability for Friday night's match, Al Nassr published a glowing birthday tribute to their star man on X on Thursday.

"The legend only grows. Your commitment, mentality, and leadership drive our dreams forward. Happy Birthday @Cristiano!" the Al Nassr post read.

