European soccer live updates: Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Open Extended Reactions

We have another weekend of European soccer, and this Saturday is full of great matches!

We kick things off in the Premier League as Manchester United will look to make it four wins in a row as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a rematch of the UEFA Europa League final. Then league leaders Arsenal host Sunderland, Aston Villa travel to AFC Bournemouth, Burnley take on West Ham United, Fulham meet Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Chelsea to Molineux.

Elsewhere, LaLiga leaders Barcelona take on Mallorca (stream LIVE at 10:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in the U.S.). while in the Championship Wrexham play Millwall and Tom Brady's Birmingham City face Leicester City.

Enjoy all the updates from Saturday's action!