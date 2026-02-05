Frank: 'No idea' if Romero will be at Tottenham next season

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Manchester City and explain why Thomas Frank may not be the right manager to take Spurs forward. (1:48)

Thomas Frank has confirmed Cristian Romero remains Tottenham Hotspur captain, but has "no idea" whether he will still be at the club next season.

Romero made headlines with an Instagram post for the second time in 2026 on Monday when he described it as "disgraceful" that his teammates were left with only 11 available players after he was forced off ill during Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw at home to Manchester City.

Whilst Romero's comments are open to interpretation, they followed his strongly worded social media remarks about a lack of communication from key figures at the club in January, but Frank revealed the defender is still captain of the club.

The Spurs boss would not confirm if the Argentina international had been fined or disciplined on Thursday and also refused to give guarantees over Romero's long-term future despite the 27-year-old signing a new deal in August.

Asked if he expected Romero to be at the club next season, Frank said: "That's a question I have no idea about.

"Right now he is the captain, he has a long-term contract and we signed a new contract with him."

Cristian Romero has once again attracted attention with his comments on social media. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

The social-media post was liked by Spurs players Xavi Simons, Conor Gallagher and Dominic Solanke, but Frank pushed back at suggestions the squad were in revolt due to the current injury crisis.

Frank added: "It's all contextual. Right now we have a few injuries. Of course injuries don't help but it's part of football.

"I think it's one person speaking up. We don't know if he speaks on behalf of all the players. That's your perception, so we don't know that.

"Secondly, we don't know if that's what he thinks. We can read into a text. I think we have a team and squad to compete but of course we have a few injuries that doesn't help us."

Even though Tottenham have suffered injuries to nine players in 2026, the club were not active on the final day of the winter transfer window.

"In the summer we made two good signings in Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus and a good loan in João Palhinha so it's not as though we don't want to loan players to strengthen the squad," Frank pointed out.

"It was a big signing with Conor Gallagher. I know the club is very ambitious."

Romero's latest social-media post followed January's remarks and last summer when in a tribute to Frank's predecessor Ange Postecoglou, the centre-back referenced "many obstacles that always existed and always will exist" on Instagram.

Put to Frank in general terms whether it matters if an employee is unhappy, as long as they perform, he acknowledged: "I think if you are generalising, as long as everyone does their job, then it is fair enough.

"I am pretty sure there are also some players who don't think I am the best bloke or whatever it is, but as long as they work hard and do everything they can on the pitch then I am happy.

"There is always a line you can't cross or can't cross too many times. I am not talking about the social posting. No matter who you are, what kind of job you do, we all know when we have stepped too far and it's problems."