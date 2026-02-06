Virgil van Dijk: Top ex-players have 'responsibility' with their criticism

Liverpool manager Arne Slot explains how his side are planning for life post Virgil van Dijk with signings like Jeremy Jacquet. (2:07)

Virgil van Dijk insists that players-turned-pundits have a "responsibility" to consider the welfare of the emerging generation when making criticism.

The Liverpool captain sat face-to-face with Gary Neville, the ex-Manchester United legend who is now a prominent voice in the media, when he made his observations.

Van Dijk has already confronted Wayne Rooney this season, when the ex-England captain criticised the defender's form.

Notably, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have clashed with Lisandro Martínez recently.

Van Dijk told Sky Sports about facing criticism from former players in the media: "Personally, I can deal with it but I am a bit worried for the next generation. It's not as easy as everyone thinks.

"I feel like the ex-top players have a responsibility to the new generation.

"Criticism is normal and a part of the game, and I think it should stay there. But sometimes criticism goes to clickbait, saying things to provoke, without thinking of the repercussions or mental side of the players.

"Especially the younger generation who are constantly on social media. You could say 'you shouldn't be on social media.' That's what I have mentioned loads of times.

"When you play a good game, younger players check the positive praise. When you have less of a good game and you get bullied on social media, or get bad criticism, it can really affect you. I have seen that in certain players in the past.

"It's just not easy. We can all say 'just deal with it' but I think it will get worse and worse - the clickbait, the headlines, everyone is on it constantly.

"Especially the ex-pros, the top players who have been through everything as well at the highest level, I think they have responsibility even if they are a part of a big company or a big audience.

"Criticism is a part of the game and should stay, it is normal, especially from ex pros who have been in that particular situation, and maybe have dealt with it.

"I think that is something, maybe, to look at."

Premier League champions Liverpool have endured a disappointing season, with even Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah's form called into question.

They are sixth in the league, and host Manchester City on Sunday.