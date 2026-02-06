Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona to activate Rashford clause for permanent deal

Mark Ogden believes Manchester United will have to make a decision about Michael Carrick's future soon. (1:33)

Barcelona have decided to sign Marcus Rashford, while Chelsea are eyeing Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

Marcus Rashford has 10 goals in 33 games for Barcelona this season. Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

- Barcelona have made the decision to sign on-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis. Diario Sport reports that Barça are set to activate the €30 million option clause in the 28-year-old's deal and plan to offer him a three-year contract at the Camp Nou amid belief that it would be impossible to find a player of his level for a lower fee. Rashford's impressive form in the current campaign has seen him directly contribute to 23 goals in 33 matches across all competitions.

- Chelsea are among several Premier League clubs keen on Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, according to TeamTalk. It is reported that the Blues hold a "strong interest" in the 23-year-old, who they think could develop to become one of the world's best in his position. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on Rogers' situation, but Villa are expected to demand an offer in excess of £100m before agreeing to part ways with him.

- Arsenal are looking at Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson. German newspaper Bild reports that Dortmund would be willing to offload the 23-year-old if they receive an offer worth £26 million, but there could also be competition from Leeds United and Inter Milan. A move for Svensson from Arsenal could cast uncertainty over the future over Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has been linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium this season, during which he made just one start in the Premier League. Svensson, a Sweden international, has also previously been linked with Liverpool.

- Flamengo have shown an interest in Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez, according to Brazilian outlet UOL. Flamengo have made an inquiry regarding the 26-year-old, but his €16 million salary is believed to be a stumbling block which could see them turn their attention to Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison instead. They have previously been linked with the 28-year-old, and with head coach Filipe Luis an admirer of him, the Mengao could make a fresh approach during the summer transfer window.

- A move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is under consideration from Inter Milan, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. Inter are believed to be among several clubs interested in the 27-year-old, and they have made an inquiry for him regarding a free transfer. Talks over a new contract are still ongoing between McKennie and Juve, with the Serie A club expected to make another attempt to extend his stay there.

DONE DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

- Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has a release clause in his contract that allows him to be signed for £44m. (Athletic)

- Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is on the radar of Leeds United. (TEAMtalk)

- Juventus are prioritising signing winger Kenan Yildiz to a new contract. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Fulham have begun talks to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi amid plans to sign him ahead of the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Celtic are closing in on a move to sign free agent midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Daily Mail)

- Napoli are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with midfielder Scott McTominay that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2030. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Interest in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Besiktas has been dismissed by Manchester United. (TeamTalk)

- Zenit Saint Petursberg are set to sign Al-Nassr striker Jhon Duran on loan after his spell at Fenerbahce was terminated. (talkSPORT)

- Multiple clubs remain interested in Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Interest has been shown by Bayern Munich in Paris Saint-Germain defender Emmanuel Mbemba. (L'Equipe)

- A move for Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan is being lined up by Leeds United. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United have offered 16-year-old forward Kai Rooney a one-year scholarship that will turn into a three-year pro contract. He is yet to agree to terms with the club. (The Sun)

- A deal has been agreed by Aris Salonicco for Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame. He is set to undergo a medical on Friday. (Nicolo Schira)