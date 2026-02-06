Karim Benzema after debut hat trick: 'We need' the fans

After signing an 18 month contract, Karim Benzema compared his new club Al Hilal to his former club Real Madrid. (1:13)

Karim Benzema thanked Al Hilal fans after scoring a hat trick on his debut for the Saudi Pro League club.

The French forward signed for the Saudi Pro League leaders from rivals Al Ittihad on Monday and made an immediate impact.

Benzema received the man of the match award after scoring three goals and adding an assist in Thursday's 6-0 league win at Al Okhdood.

"I'm happy," Benzema said after the game.

"I'm happy because I played well, we played well, we kept a clean sheet and we scored.

"Thank you to all the fans. We need them every game.

"Everybody is good to me. They give me everything so, when I'm on the pitch, I give everything to them."

Benzema arrived in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023 after 14 trophy-laden years.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner was instrumental in Al Ittihad winning the league crown and the King's Cup last season.

However, Benzema, 38, decided to make the switch to Al Hilal in January as according to sources, he felt disrespected by the contract extension Al Ittihad had offered him to remain at the club beyond June.

