Thomas Frank: Why it's unfair to compare Man United and Tottenham

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has paid tribute to Michael Carrick for his great start at Manchester United but insisted comparisons between the two clubs are unfair.

Fourth-placed United have been revitalised since former Spurs midfielder Carrick took over last month and claimed maximum points from his three matches in charge, including a 3-2 win at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Spurs make the trip to Old Trafford in 14th and have so far failed to build on last May's victory over Man United in the Europa League final. Whilst Frank's injury-ravaged team are unbeaten in four games, they have won only two of their last 15 league fixtures and are 12 points behind the Red Devils.

"It is maybe a nice little context to say that Man United don't play European football," Frank pointed out.

"I think we can all acknowledge there is a little bit [extra]. It is an extra challenge, [but] something we embrace and we are happy with.

"I think let's judge us when we are on the same challenges. The ambition is that we want to do very well and carry on with the good performances and beat Man United.

"I think [Carrick] has had a great start. It seems like there was injected a little bit of energy into the team. I think it looks like some of the players are in a good place.

"We know the threats they pose before from [Bryan] Mbeumo, Amad, [Matheus] Cunha and Bruno Fernandes is getting this team ticking. He has done that the last, I don't know, four or five years. It has been incredible.

"It is a threat, it is a challenge, but we are looking forward to it."

Spurs are set to be boosted by the availability of Micky van de Ven after a minor issue but all eyes will be on whether Cristian Romero is selected after a latest social media outburst this week.

Tottenham will definitely be without Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

"Djed [Spence] is getting closer. He will be a little bit touch and go," Frank revealed.