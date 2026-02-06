Adama Traoré surprises Adama Traoré again, awkward reunion on chat show

Open Extended Reactions

Adama Traoré and Marc Cucurella clashed as Chelsea beat West Ham. Getty

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella cleared the air with West Ham's Adama Traoré on a Spanish TV show following last weekend's fracas in the London derby.

Deep in stoppage time of Chelsea's 3-2 win against the Hammers, and after Enzo Fernández had scored the winner, Traoré threw Cucurella to the ground and then clashed with João Pedro, who came to the defence of his teammate. Traore and João Pedro were shown yellow cards.

Speaking to 3 Cat Fanzone show, Cucurella, who scored his team's second in Saturday's derby, admitted he had provoked fellow FC Barcelona academy graduate Traoré.

"It was late in the game," he said. "We were barging into one another and I felt myself very close to him, and I thought, well, I'm going to stick my head in here to see if I can stir things up a bit.

"He grabbed me, threw me where he could, and a big brawl broke out."

He added: "These are things that happen. I have no problem. Although if I ran into him on the street, I'd hesitate to say hello after this."

A surprised Cucurella then applauded and smiled when told that he didn't have to wait long as the West Ham winger joined the show.

"He's a really good guy," Traoré said of Cucurella. "It's nothing personal and there will never be. It all stays on the pitch, it was just the heat of the moment.

"I really didn't mean to do it, it wasn't my intention. I just wanted to talk to the linesman."

Both players then broke into laughter after Cucurella said: "Now I'm calm because there's a screen between us."