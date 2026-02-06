Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland 'the best striker in the world' despite drab form

Pep Guardiola thinks Arsenal could be the 'best team in the world' (0:55)

Pep Guardiola has branded Erling Haaland as "the best striker in the world" ahead of Manchester City's trip to Liverpool despite his dip in form in 2026.

The Norwegian hasn't scored a goal from open play in the Premier League this year with his last two coming in a 3-0 win over West Ham on Dec. 20.

There have been suggestions Guardiola could drop Haaland at Anfield on Sunday in favour of Omar Marmoush, who scored twice against Newcastle on Wednesday.

But the City boss has defended Haaland and insisted the 25-year-old remains the best goalscorer on the planet.

"Erling is the best striker in the world," said Guardiola.

Asked whether Haaland will definitely start against Liverpool, Guardiola said: "I don't know, but I always say Erling is the best."

City need to beat Liverpool to keep pace with Arsenal at the top of the table.

It will be a tough task for Guardiola, who has only ever recorded one Premier League win at Anfield since joining City in 2016.

"It is always the toughest opponent and a difficult place and stadium with the quality of the players and the managers," he said.

"They remain an exceptional team with a top class manager.

"The moments are the moments, the seasons are the seasons. They rebuilt the squad not for one season but for many seasons."