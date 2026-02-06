Barcelona's Hansi Flick backs Deco stay ahead of elections

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has backed Deco to stay on as the club's sporting director ahead of elections for a new president in March.

One of the candidates for the presidency, Victor Font, who finished second to current incumbent Joan Laporta in 2021, said this week that if he wins he will look to replace Deco.

However, Flick leant his support to the former Portugal international on Friday, praising the work he has done since being appointed to the role in 2023.

"I am happy about the situation with Deco," Flick said in a news conference ahead of Saturday's LaLiga fixture against Mallorca.

"We have the confidence with each other, we trust and believe in each other.

"We are looking for the same players, the same philosophy. He lets us work. This is the important thing.

"We have the calm in what we have to do, what is necessary to do. I never had this before. I appreciate this a lot."

Barça announced in January that the election for members to choose a new club president will be held on March 15.

In addition to Laporta, who will stand again, Font, Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana and Joan Camprubí have all announced their intention to run for the presidency.

The time between now and going to the polls will be filled with the candidates revealing their plans for the club, which could include claims about signings, changes within the hierarchy or plans to bring Lionel Messi back in some capacity.

Font said this week that if he is elected, he would replace Deco, although he did not reveal with who because they are "under contract" with another club currently.

Deco has been sporting director at Barcelona for more than two years. Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Deco has been Barça's sporting director for over two years now, having previously been an agent, and helped build the squad which won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa last season.

Barça remain on track to repeat that success this season. They have already won the Supercopa, lead LaLiga and on Friday were paired with Atlético Madrid in the draw for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

The tie will be played over two legs, with Barça travelling to Madrid for the first leg next week and the return game scheduled for Spotify Camp Nou at the start of March.

Athletic Club and Real Sociedad will meet in the other semifinal in the Basque derby.

The final, the Royal Spanish Football Federation finally confirmed on Friday, will be played in Sevilla at La Cartuja on the weekend of April 18.