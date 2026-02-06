Colombia's James Rodríguez joins Minnesota United through WC

Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota United on Friday officially signed Colombia international star forward James Rodríguez through this summer's World Cup.

Rodríguez won't be a Designated Player, and the deal is short-term in nature, lasting through the World Cup, with a club option through December of 2026.

Rodríguez, 34, had been a free agent since December when his contract with Liga MX side León expired. As such, he has been in need of finding a club in order to stay sharp ahead of the World Cup.

"James is a player whose quality, vision, and experience at the highest levels of the game are unquestioned. We're excited to add his creativity and football intelligence to our group. At the same time, this move is about collective strength -- not about putting everything on one individual," Minnesota sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said.

"We believe that within our structure, culture, James can add an important dimension to the team. Our focus is on integrating him the right way and ensuring he contributes in a way that elevates the group. We're confident that, together, we can create something impactful for our community, club and our fans."

Minnesota wants to play a more expansive style under new manager Cameron Knowles, and Rodríguez's creativity would aid in that goal. The player's ability on set pieces would also add to what last year was a strength for Minnesota.

The conclusion of his spell with León marked the end of another chapter of what has been a nomadic existence at club level in recent years.

"I'm very happy for this new chapter in my life," Rodríguez said. "I hope to be at my best so I can bring joy to this city and to all of the people who are putting their faith in me. I'm looking forward to meeting all of the passionate Minnesota fans because I'm also a passionate player who wants to give everything on the field and always wants to win."

Colombia star James Rodríguez looks set to join Minnesota United on a short-term deal. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Since a two-year loan spell from 2017 to 19 with Bayern Munich, Rodriguez has had stops at Everton, Al Rayyan, Olympiacos, São Paulo, Rayo Vallecano and León. Rodríguez had three goals and two assists in 14 appearances last season with the Mexican club.

But it is at international level that Rodríguez continues to shine.

He won the Golden Ball at the 2024 Copa América, scoring one goal and adding six assists while leading Colombia to the final, where the Cafeteros fell to Argentina, 1-0.

All told, Rodríguez has 122 appearances for Colombia with 31 goals. He is expected to remain Colombia's main attacking threat at this summer's FIFA World Cup. He previously won the Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, scoring six goals while adding two assists in Colombia's run to the quarterfinals.

Rodríguez began his professional career in Colombia with Envigado before moving to Argentine side Banfield in 2008. He then played for some of the most famous clubs in the world, including Porto, AS Monaco and Real Madrid.