How James Milner broke Premier League's appearances record

"What makes James Milner special? I don't know where to start, to be honest," former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tells ESPN. He quickly flicks through the nine years they spent together, the trophies they won. "Of all the success we had at Liverpool, nothing would've happened without him. That's how it is really."

On Saturday, at age 40, Milner was named in the starting XI for Brighton & Hove Albion against Brentford for his 654th Premier League appearance, surpassing the landmark set by Gareth Barry in 2017. "Reaching that number of appearances is just like landing on the moon. Maybe it only happens once?" Klopp says.

Milner made 230 of his Premier League appearances under the German coach. By the time Klopp took charge of Liverpool in October 2015, Milner had already lived enough to satisfy a career. He made his debut on Nov. 10, 2002, at age 16; suffered the heartbreak of being transferred away from his boyhood club, Leeds United; then made doubting managers eat their words.

"He's very different to a lot of people that I've met in my career," former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, now at Brentford, tells ESPN. "You could never break him. No matter how bad the situation, no matter what's thrown at him, I always felt that he would react in the right way and come back stronger, come back better."

His career has been so long that he played against England and Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman, who is now 62 years old. He has faced or played alongside 49% of players who have ever appeared in the Premier League. And for the six clubs he has laced up his boots for (Leeds, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton), he has won three Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, two league cups and one Champions League. Oh, and the Intertoto Cup.

Pundit and former manager Graeme Souness once said you could never win anything with a team of James Milners. Well, the quiet lad from Leeds, who has been called boring and boasts the same haircut he had when he was 3, has proved that sentiment wrong time and time again. Now he has set a record that will surely last for decades -- one that no one boring or ordinary could ever have claimed.

"I hope after game No. 780 or whatever he reaches, and he retires, whatever he does next, the world desperately needs people like him," Klopp says. "I'm so happy for him that he's reached the landmark. ... Being part of something for eternity is really special."

But what has propelled Milner to this feat? Teammates, managers, teachers, musicians, rugby players and a referee who have all gotten to know him agree: Milner is one of a kind.

Steady professionalism

"He is probably the most disciplined, stubborn, professional football player I have ever worked with." -- Klopp

Milner's unrelenting professionalism has anchored his career, even before he broke through into Leeds' academy. In a school report, a 14-year-old Milner weighed whether to pursue golf or soccer. His heroes were Paul Gascoigne and Harry Kewell, so soccer won out.

Former Premier League referee Jon Moss was Milner's PE teacher at Westbrook Lane Primary School when Milner was 11. "I think he cried a couple of times when we got beat for the school team," Moss tells ESPN. "He was just that frustrated by it, though we didn't get beat very often." Everton called Milner for a trial, but that was canceled. So serendipity led him to Leeds, who signed Milner to their academy in 1996.

Lucy Ward, the former striker and TV pundit, mentored Milner and taught him at nearby Boston Spa School in her role as head of education and welfare at Leeds just before he made his Premier League debut. "He was more mature than the rest of his teammates, and the rest of them had good contracts, which doesn't really help young lads focus the mind on education," Ward tells ESPN. "... He was dedicated to making sure he made the best of himself. In 20 years -- just in front of [AFC Bournemouth midfielder] Lewis Cook -- he was the best in terms of attitude and commitment and humility."

"If you said to me back then at 16 that he would still be playing in the Premier League when he's 40, I'd have said, 'Yes, I completely believe you,'" she adds. "You just know there'd be no stone left unturned to everything that he did."

Milner played his way through the England age-grade sides, lining up alongside former Aston Villa striker Luke Moore for England under-15s and under-16s. "He had great fundamentals and mastered the basics in terms of being a professional even at that age," Moore tells ESPN. "He was eating better than us, and stretching more than us. His only vice, I think, was golf."

Milner was promoted to the first team by the late Terry Venables, who coached England and Barcelona before finishing his managerial career at Leeds. Players at the time remember seeing Milner turn up to training one day. "We knew all about him, of course, but when he came into training, he didn't hold back at all," former Leeds midfielder Eirik Bakke tells ESPN. "He just scored some unbelievable goals, and you're like 'f---, no,' as you know you've got competition for places. He was one of the boys straight away, even though he looked like a schoolboy."

James Milner debuted for boyhood club Leeds United in 2002, making 48 league appearances before his reluctant departure. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

After debuting off the bench against Nottingham Forest in November 2002, he scored his first for the club a month later at Sunderland. Simon Rix, bassist for the Kaiser Chiefs and die-hard Leeds fan, remembers watching Milner. "He was one of our prized assets but was being sent into the fields behind the training ground goals to collect balls, coming back with cuts down his legs," he tells ESPN. "Looking back now, I feel this is a sign of the characteristics which would stand him in good stead."

But by 2003-04, Leeds were in financial strife and were relegated at the end of the season. Milner was reluctantly moved to Newcastle. On the way out, he waived his loyalty bonus of approximately £150,000, a source told ESPN, hoping it would help his boyhood club. "He wasn't trying to make people say, 'Oh, well done, you. You've saved our club,'" Ward says. "He didn't want to leave, but he'd never ever have put his foot down and said, 'No, I'm staying here.'"

This professionalism and sense of what's right carried him through his career. Klopp says that at Liverpool, Milner "ran the dressing room from an organization point of view." It wasn't until Milner left the club that the manager realized no one else knew how much players should be fined for being late. "We had to set [the rules] up completely new again because Milly left," he says.

No one who knew him early in his career is surprised to see he is still going. "He's the most professional player I've ever played with," former England U21 and Aston Villa teammate Curtis Davies tells ESPN. "Him playing past 40 doesn't shock me at all. He's never needed anyone to tell him to do the right thing. The professionalism is just him."

Unmatched fitness

"I said, 'Milly, you are already the fittest one here, stop running.' But he just kept going." -- Klopp

Milner's fitness and preseason tests are the stuff of Premier League legend. All of his ex-teammates remember how he'd always be the last man standing in fitness tests, or the one leading the grueling long-distance runs in preseason.

"He was literally, like, the fittest man in the world when I played with him," Davies says. "You'll get certain players who as soon as they've beaten everyone else slowly drop out. But he'll max himself out."