Miami still needs to sign more new players - coach Mascherano

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said the club will continue chasing new signings during the MLS transfer window that runs through March 26, but maintains he's satisfied with the recent additions to the roster.

"We are not done with the transfer window because this one is longer than the others, and we are always looking to add people who can contribute and improve what we have," Mascherano said.

Inter Miami has already made several signings ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign, bringing in Dayne St. Clair, Sergio Reguilón, Facundo Mura, Micael dos Santos, David Ayala and Germán Berterame.

"I am satisfied with the signings we have made. I think it's never easy when, in this type of MLS system, and especially in the specific case of the club, when you are champions and important players leave, as has happened to us, it's never easy to replace them," said Mascherano.

"I think the club has been very agile and very intelligent in its search for many players and in taking advantage of opportunities, such as the case of Dayne St. Clair, who was a free agent, and Facundo Mura, players who perhaps in another situation would have cost us much more money, and we wouldn't have been able to bring them in. The club looked for opportunities, and I think that by being so agile in that search, they were able to find solutions."

Mascherano later highlighted Berterame, emphasizing the skillset of the Mexico national team forward as one the club needs for the 2026 campaign. Inter Miami will compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup in addition to the MLS regular season.

"In Germán Berterame's case, it's a great signing," Mascherano said. "He's a player with a very good present but also with a lot of future. He's 27 years old, a profile we were looking for, someone who runs into space, who can play on the wing, who can play centrally, he's a guy who also links up well with others, well, he's the type of forward we were looking for."

Though Berterame still cannot train alongside Inter Miami until he receives his work permit, the forward will form part of the squad that travels to face Barcelona SC in Ecuador on Feb. 7.

"Germán will be part of the squad. He's not with us right now; he can't train with us, but he's in Miami training on his own with a plan we've given him, and he's going to travel to Ecuador because he can play outside of the United States, and we don't have time to waste," Mascherano said. "We need to take advantage of every opportunity, even though it's a very, very strange situation to have a player who's on the team but can't train with us. But we need him to be with his teammates during this day and a half so that we'll be together to help him adapt."

Inter Miami will conclude the preseason with a friendly against Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A champions Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico on Feb. 13 before kicking off the MLS season versus LAFC.