Enzo Fernández: Liam Rosenior gives Chelsea attack more freedom

An improving Chelsea have more freedom in attack under new head coach Liam Rosenior, according to their Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernández.

Under Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca in January, Chelsea had scored three goals in three successive games prior to Wednesday's Carabao Cup semifinal loss at Arsenal. Last week Chelsea fought back from two goals down to beat West Ham 3-2 and climb up to fifth in the Premier League.

"Maresca gave us an identity, he was good for all of us," Fernandez told ESPN Argentina. "With the arrival of the new coach [Rosenior] there were changes, he gave each of us a lot of confidence and we're doing well. Things haven't changed much, he just works differently and we feel very good about achieving results and raising the level of play.

"The game plan didn't change that much. Liam gives us a bit more freedom in the final third, but we already had a foundation with Maresca. In the final meters, he gives us the freedom to express ourselves."

Chelsea have won three consecutive Premier League games heading into Saturday's match at Wolves.

"When we achieve results everything improves for the team," Fernández said.

Fernández, who is in his third full season at Chelsea, has eight goals, including a late winner against West Ham, and two assists in 23 league appearances for the Blues this season.

"On a personal level, I feel great, I'm happy," the Argentina international said. "I felt I grew both athletically and personally, and as the years go by, I feel much better. It's a combination of things -- feeling good off the field has an impact on the pitch."

A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Fernández says he has formed a good midfield partnership with Moisés Caicedo.

"I like playing with Moi," he said of the Ecuadorian midfielder. "He's a beast, I enjoy playing alongside him."