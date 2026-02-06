LAFC signs Canada international Eustáquio on loan from Porto

Open Extended Reactions

LAFC has signed Canada midfielder Stephen Eustáquio from FC Porto on an initial loan deal through June 30, with an option the make the transfer permanent.

The MLS club announced the move Friday, adding that it had also sent $50,000 in 2026 general allocation money (GAM) to the San Jose Earthquakes in order to acquire Eustáquio's discovery rights.

- Colombia star Rodríguez joins Loons through WC

- Mascherano: Miami not done signing new players

"Stephen is a top-class midfielder with extensive international experience who knows what it takes to win and lead at the highest level," said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington.

Stephen Eustáquio has joined LAFC on an initial loan deal from FC Porto. Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

"We're excited to add a player of his quality, and we're confident he will have an immediate, positive impact on the group both on and off the field."

Eustáquio has been an important contributor for Porto since joining the Portuguese giants in 2022, representing them in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League as well as last summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

However, the 29-year-old has found regular playing time harder to come by this season and he will now look to maintain his match sharpness ahead of Canada's co-hosting of the World Cup this summer.

After representing Portugal at the under-21 level, Eustáquio has won 54 caps and scored four goals with Canada's senior team.